On your barks. Get pet. GO! What organizers are hailing as the country’s largest, grandest wiener dog race — The Starkville Derby — will make its spectacular, stubby-legged debut in Starkville this Saturday, May 6, from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Organized by the Starkville Sausage Dog Society, this dachshund dash through the Cotton District will raise funds for the Oktibbeha County Humane Society. Besides the race, attendees will also enjoy a bounce house and art area for kids, live music, vendors and food trucks. MSU Head Basketball Coach Chris Jans is scheduled to serve as grand marshal. For more information, visit https://www.starkville.org/event/the-starkville-derby.
Businesses in downtown Tupelo will open their doors and pop some corks on May 5 for Wine Tupelo. Sponsored by Renasant Bank, this ticketed event is a traditional pub-crawl with a classy twist. Participants will get a glass and a map, then find their increasingly wobbly way to more than a dozen businesses in downtown Tupelo to drink, shop and socialize. Each stop will offer different selections of wine and appetizers. The night will end with an after-party at the Renasant Plaza with live music, appetizers and a cash wine bar. Tickets are $40 and may be purchased at www.tupelomainstreet.com.
Singer/songwriter Adam Hood will bring his guitar and brand of classic Americana music to the stage at Blue Canoe in Tupelo on May 12 at 7 p.m. The Alabama native’s sound blends classic and modern folk and country, and his earnest lyricism and sense of melody has won him a growing, devoted fanbase. His music has been covered by some greats, too, including Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Brent Cobb, Whiskey Meyers, Cody Jinks, and Travis Tritt. For more information on Hood or the show, visit https://www.bluecanoebar.com.
