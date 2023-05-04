On your barks. Get pet. GO! What organizers are hailing as the country’s largest, grandest wiener dog race — The Starkville Derby — will make its spectacular, stubby-legged debut in Starkville this Saturday, May 6, from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Organized by the Starkville Sausage Dog Society, this dachshund dash through the Cotton District will raise funds for the Oktibbeha County Humane Society. Besides the race, attendees will also enjoy a bounce house and art area for kids, live music, vendors and food trucks. MSU Head Basketball Coach Chris Jans is scheduled to serve as grand marshal. For more information, visit https://www.starkville.org/event/the-starkville-derby.

BROOKE BULLOCK BURLESON a digital producer for the Daily Journal. Contact her at brooke.burleson@djournal.com.

