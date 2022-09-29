Tupelo's Civic Ballet will present their annual Tupelo Arts Showcase on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Link Centre. Artists of all types will showcase their talents during the event with dancers taking centerstage. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Tickets for the event are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.
Classic Disney characters will make their way to the ice for Disney On Ice's "Let's Celebrate" show at the BancorpSouth Arena in Tupelo starting Friday, Oct. 14 and wrapping up Sunday, Oct. 16. Multiple shows will occur at various times throughout the weekend, featuring some of Disney's most iconic characters including Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased online.
Live Music
The 11th annual Oxford Blues Festival will return next Thursday, Oct. 6 and conclude Sunday, Oct. 8. Harrison's off of the Oxford Square will host the festival. A few featured artists include Davis Coen & the Downstream Drifters, the John Primer Band and a special surprise Grammy award-winning artist. Tickets are $65 general admission for all three days. More ticket options are available at oxfordbluesfest.com.
