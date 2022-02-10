The exterior of the GumTree Museum of Art in Tupelo is shown on Sept. 22, 2021. The museum will host its first in-person fundraiser since the beginning of the pandemic, Martini Night at the Museum, this Friday, Oct. 12, from 6 to 9 p.m.
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live is coming to the BancorpSouth Arena in Tupelo from Saturday, March 12 through Sunday, March 13. Attendees will see trucks like the Race Ace, Mega Wrex and Bone Shaker perform iconic Hot Wheels jumps and tricks. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased online or by calling the Arena's box office at 662-841-6573.
Kenneth Mayfield Sr. will discuss his book "To Be Born Black in Mississippi" as part of the GumTree Museum of Art in Tupelo's ongoing Black History Month programming. The autobiography chronicles Mayfield's journey from a young Black man who was kicked out of school for protesting against racial discrimination, prompting his decision to become a civil rights lawyer. The program begins at noon at the Gumtree Museum of Art in downtown Tupelo.
Live Music
Country music artist John Michael Montgomery will be performing at the Crossroads Arena in Corinth on Saturday, Feb. 12. Montgomery rose to the top of the country music charts in the mid 1990s with hits like "I Love the Way You Love Me" and "Be My Baby Tonight." The show will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased online or through Crossroads Arena's box office by calling 662-287-7779.