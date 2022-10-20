Celtic musical duo Chambless and Muse will perform live at Tupelo's Link Centre this Friday, Oct. 21. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Concert Hall. Tickets are $15 if purchased online in advance or $20 at the door. The concert is a part of the Link Centre's Monthly Music Mix, and attendees can expect this installation of the monthly event to feel like a performance at an Irish pub. Concert-goers will be seated on stage with the performers and bar.
The Storybook Trail Trick-or-Treat is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22 at Wise Family Farms in Pontotoc. Festivities will kick off at 7 p.m. and conclude at 10 p.m. Families in attendance will venture through the Enchanted Forest as classic storybook characters make an appearance. Tickets can be purchased at the gate for $10.95, and children under the age of two get in free.
The Nightmare Before Christmas Sing-and-Scream 4D event will make its way to the Magnolia Civic Center and Cine Theatre in downtown New Albany this Saturday, Oct. 22, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Those in attendance will have the chance to sing along with Jack, Sally and the rest of the Nightmare Before Christmas crew. Tickets are $10 for seating level two and $12 for seating level one.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
