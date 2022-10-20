Celtic musical duo Chambless and Muse will perform live at Tupelo's Link Centre this Friday, Oct. 21. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Concert Hall. Tickets are $15 if purchased online in advance or $20 at the door. The concert is a part of the Link Centre's Monthly Music Mix, and attendees can expect this installation of the monthly event to feel like a performance at an Irish pub. Concert-goers will be seated on stage with the performers and bar.

BROOKE BULLOCK BURLESON a digital producer for the Daily Journal. Contact her at brooke.burleson@djournal.com.

