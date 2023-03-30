Southern Rock band Aces Wild Band will return to Fulton early next month. The Little Rock, Arkansas-based band will perform at the city's upcoming Redlands Festival on April 1, from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. in downtown Fulton. The band's high-energy shows blend classic and contemporary music from a number of genres, including rock, pop, funk and country.

BROOKE BULLOCK BURLESON a digital producer for the Daily Journal. Contact her at brooke.burleson@djournal.com.

