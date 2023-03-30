Southern Rock band Aces Wild Band will return to Fulton early next month. The Little Rock, Arkansas-based band will perform at the city's upcoming Redlands Festival on April 1, from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. in downtown Fulton. The band's high-energy shows blend classic and contemporary music from a number of genres, including rock, pop, funk and country.
One man. Two nights. Seventeen characters. Writer/actor Frank Blocker will bring his critically acclaimed one-man show “Southern Gothic Novel” to Baldwyn’s Claude Gentry Theatre on April 14 and 15, with shows at 7 p.m. each night. The show tells the tale of 17 residents of Aberdeen, Mississippi — all performed by Blocker himself — and has been performed on stages across the U.S., including The Onyx Theatre in Las Vegas and The Magnolia Room in Atlanta. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at evenbrite.com. For more information, visit the theater’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/claudegentrytheatre
Peanut butter and jelly. Spaghetti and meatballs. Franks and beans. But has there ever been a better culinary pairing than burgers and beer? After a forced monthlong delay because of inclement weather, Mitchell Distributing and Downtown Tupelo Main Street will host the 8th Annual Bud & Burgers competition this Friday, April 28. Tickets may be purchased for $10 at the gates during the event. Each ticket includes the opportunity to sample burgers from every team as well as the chance to vote for the People’s Choice winner.
