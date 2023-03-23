The city of Tupelo's annual celebration of the blending of cultures, the Cherry Blossom Festival, will return for its fifth year on Saturday, March 25, at Ballard Park. The event, which helps bring about awareness of the Japanese culture to the local and surrounding communities, will feature Japanese food sampling, music, brush writing, origami, bonsai display and rice pounding demonstration.
Peanut butter and jelly. Spaghetti and meatballs. Franks and beans. But has there ever been a better culinary pairing than burgers and beer? Mitchell Distributing and Downtown Tupelo Main Street will host the 8th Annual Bud & Burgers competition this Friday, March 24th. Tickets may be purchased for $10 at the gates during the event. Each ticket includes the opportunity to sample burgers from every team as well as the chance to vote for the People’s Choice winner.
Southern Rock band Aces Wild Band will return to Fulton early next month. The Little Rock, Arkansas-based band will perform at the city's upcoming Redlands Festival on April 1, from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. in downtown Fulton. The band's high-energy shows blend classic and contemporary music from a number of genres, including rock, pop, funk and country.
