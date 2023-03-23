The city of Tupelo's annual celebration of the blending of cultures, the Cherry Blossom Festival, will return for its fifth year on Saturday, March 25, at Ballard Park. The event, which helps bring about awareness of the Japanese culture to the local and surrounding communities, will feature Japanese food sampling, music, brush writing, origami, bonsai display and rice pounding demonstration.

BROOKE BULLOCK BURLESON a digital producer for the Daily Journal. Contact her at brooke.burleson@djournal.com.

