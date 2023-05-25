After going virtual the past two years, the 46th annual World Championship Old-Time Piano Playing Contest and Festival returns to an in-person format this weekend in Oxford and at the University of Mississippi. Events are set for May 26-29 at the Old Armory Pavilion on University Avenue and in Nutt Auditorium on the Ole Miss campus. A silent movie luncheon on Saturday (May 28) is set for the Ole Miss Band Hall. This is the festival's fifth season in Oxford, following a 41-year run in Illinois. All-event tickets, day passes and individual event tickets are available for purchase online from the festival website, http://oldtimepianocontest.com/. Updates will be posted on social media at @oldtimepiano.
Darby Allin, Jeff Jarrett, Britt Baker D.M.D. and the rest of the hard-hitting superstars of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will bring the pain to the Candence Bank Arena in Tupelo as part of their House Rules Tour on Friday, June 2. Punches (and kicks and elbows and maybe a few chairs) start flying at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $24 to $75 and may be purchased at cb-arena.com.
It's the return of the King. Tupelo's annual celebration of its favorite hometown hero, Elvis Presley, will kick off its 25th year on Wednesday, June 7, and continue through Sunday, June 11. As it has for decades, the event will feature plenty to see and do for fans of old-fashioned rock 'n roll, including the annual Elvis Tribute Artist Competition. For more information about the event or to check out a complete schedule, visit tupeloelvisfestival.com.
