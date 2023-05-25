After going virtual the past two years, the 46th annual World Championship Old-Time Piano Playing Contest and Festival returns to an in-person format this weekend in Oxford and at the University of Mississippi. Events are set for May 26-29 at the Old Armory Pavilion on University Avenue and in Nutt Auditorium on the Ole Miss campus. A silent movie luncheon on Saturday (May 28) is set for the Ole Miss Band Hall. This is the festival's fifth season in Oxford, following a 41-year run in Illinois. All-event tickets, day passes and individual event tickets are available for purchase online from the festival website, http://oldtimepianocontest.com/. Updates will be posted on social media at @oldtimepiano.

Newsletters

BROOKE BULLOCK BURLESON a digital producer for the Daily Journal. Contact her at brooke.burleson@djournal.com.

Tags

Recommended for you