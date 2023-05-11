This weekend will see the return of one of the finest pairings ever created: art and wine. The Gumtree Art & Wine Festival in downtown Tupelo begins this Thursday, May 11 and will continue through May 14. Hosted by the Gumtree Museum of Art in downtown Tupelo since 1971, the Gumtree festival has grown to become a massive regional event, attracting thousands of artists and art lovers to the Tupelo area every Mother’s Day weekend. Most of the festivities are free to the public (although a handful are ticketed). For more information contact Festival Director Kit Stafford at 662-213-8992.

Newsletters

BROOKE BULLOCK BURLESON a digital producer for the Daily Journal. Contact her at brooke.burleson@djournal.com.

Recommended for you