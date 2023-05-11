This weekend will see the return of one of the finest pairings ever created: art and wine. The Gumtree Art & Wine Festival in downtown Tupelo begins this Thursday, May 11 and will continue through May 14. Hosted by the Gumtree Museum of Art in downtown Tupelo since 1971, the Gumtree festival has grown to become a massive regional event, attracting thousands of artists and art lovers to the Tupelo area every Mother’s Day weekend. Most of the festivities are free to the public (although a handful are ticketed). For more information contact Festival Director Kit Stafford at 662-213-8992.
Singer/songwriter Adam Hood will bring his guitar and brand of classic Americana music to the stage at Blue Canoe in Tupelo on May 12 at 7 p.m. The Alabama native’s sound blends classic and modern folk and country, and his earnest lyricism and sense of melody has won him a growing, devoted fanbase. His music has been covered by some greats, too, including Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Brent Cobb, Whiskey Meyers, Cody Jinks, and Travis Tritt. For more information on Hood or the show, visit https://www.bluecanoebar.com.
Crossroads Ranch, an Itawamba County-based nonprofit community for adults with physical and/or developmental disabilities, will host its third Golden Halo fundraiser this Saturday, May 13, inside Tupelo Furniture Market Building V. The event begins at 6 p.m. with a social hour and silent auction, followed at 7 p.m. by heavy hors d'oeuvres and a live auction. Hosted each year by Fulton native and former Minnesota Twins star Brian Dozier, the event both celebrates the cultural impact Crossroads Ranch residents have had on their communities while also raising funds to further the organization's cause. For more information on the event, including how to purchase tickets, call 662-585-3334.
