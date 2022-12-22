The annual Ignite 2023 leadership conference will return to Tupelo on Thursday, Jan. 26, at The Orchard church. The event is hosted by Community Development Foundation (CDF) and will feature world-class speakers in an energizing, peer-centric environment. Event registration will take place online. 

BROOKE BULLOCK BURLESON a digital producer for the Daily Journal. Contact her at brooke.burleson@djournal.com.

