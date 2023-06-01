The Tammy Wynette Legacy Center in Tremont will host its annual birthday celebration for its namesake and country music legend, Tammy Wynette, this Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. The event will feature vendors and food, a cruise-in packed with classic cars and, of course, lots of live music. Scheduled performers include the Winters Family, Sandy Lane, Beyond Blessed, The Lisa Lambert Band and the Silver Eagle Band. For more information, contact the Tammy Wynette Legacy Center at 662-397-4827.

Newsletters

BROOKE BULLOCK BURLESON a digital producer for the Daily Journal. Contact her at brooke.burleson@djournal.com.

Tags

Recommended for you