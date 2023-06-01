Tammy Wynette sings an emotional number, while performing at the annual Country and Western Music Festival at London's Wembley Arena April 4, 1983. The festival, spread over three days, attracts thousands of country and western musica fans from all over Britain. (AP Photo/Peter Kemp)
The Tammy Wynette Legacy Center in Tremont will host its annual birthday celebration for its namesake and country music legend, Tammy Wynette, this Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. The event will feature vendors and food, a cruise-in packed with classic cars and, of course, lots of live music. Scheduled performers include the Winters Family, Sandy Lane, Beyond Blessed, The Lisa Lambert Band and the Silver Eagle Band. For more information, contact the Tammy Wynette Legacy Center at 662-397-4827.
Darby Allin, Jeff Jarrett, Britt Baker D.M.D. and the rest of the hard-hitting superstars of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will bring the pain to the Candence Bank Arena in Tupelo as part of their House Rules Tour on Friday, June 2. Punches (and kicks and elbows and maybe a few chairs) start flying at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $24 to $75 and may be purchased at cb-arena.com.
It's the return of the King. Tupelo's annual celebration of its favorite hometown hero, Elvis Presley, will kick off its 25th year on Wednesday, June 7, and continue through Sunday, June 11. As it has for decades, the event will feature plenty to see and do for fans of old-fashioned rock 'n roll, including the annual Elvis Tribute Artist Competition. For more information about the event or to check out a complete schedule, visit tupeloelvisfestival.com.
