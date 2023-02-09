Brooklyn-based indie folk band Big Thief will perform at the Lyric Oxford tonight, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. Formed around 2013, the band has released five full-length albums. Their third LP, 2019's "U.F.O.F.," earned a Grammy nomination for Best Alternative Music Album. Some of their most popular songs include the title cut from their debut album, "Masterpiece," "Shark Smile" and "Paul." Tickets are available at https://www.seetickets.us/event/Big-Thief

BROOKE BULLOCK BURLESON a digital producer for the Daily Journal. Contact her at brooke.burleson@djournal.com.

