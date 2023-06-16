TUPELO — Fans' first glance of Thomas Rhett came as he rose from beneath the stage playing drums Thursday night with his back to the audience, wearing a custom "Tupelo" tour jacket.
Tossing the jacket into the crowd, Rhett and his band opened the show with "Vacation," setting the tone for the night singing "Hey, let's party like we on vacation."
After opening performances from special guests Nate Smith and Cole Swindell, the crowd was ready to hear Rhett play all of their favorite songs at the tenth stop of the Home Team Tour 23.
Though he has played shows in north Mississippi, it was Rhett's first time performing in the All-America City. The Home Team showed up in Tupelo and did not leave the Cadence Bank Arena disappointed.
He kept fans on their feet through the entire show, belting out hits like "Look What God Gave Her," "Slow Down Summer" and "Sixteen."
Rhett has scored 20 No. 1 songs since 2013, and he performed 18 of them for a Tupelo crowd that matched his energy all night, singing every word to every song.
But Rhett didn't just play his own hits. While telling the crowd a bit about his life, he performed a portion of the 1995 hit song "That Ain't My Truck" by his father, Rhett Akins.
And in the middle of the latter half of the show, he performed a medley of hit songs from each decade from the 1950s through the 2010s.
First up was "Hound Dog," recorded in 1956 by Tupelo's own Elvis Presley. Rhett has performed the same slate of throwback tunes at previous stops on the tour but told the crowd "playing Elvis in the home of Elvis just hits different."
The show continued with fan favorites like "Die a Happy Man," "Unforgettable," "Angels" and "Craving You."
The concert reached its crescendo when confetti rained down on the crowd as they joined Rhett in one last verse of "What's Your Country Song," but the night wasn't over just yet.
Rhett closed out the show with an electric performance of his 2016 hit "T-Shirt" — and he graciously signed a few of them for fans before heading offstage.
The Home Team Tour 23 isn't just a ridiculously fun country show for fans of all ages; it’s a well-deserved home run celebration for Rhett after 10 years of cranking out hit after hit.
