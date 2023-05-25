TUPELO — Thomas Rhett said fans can expect a lot of what made him a country music star when he stops in Tupelo as part of his nationwide tour next month: energy and joy.
The Tupelo concert, set for June 15, is the tenth stop on his 40-date Home Team Tour, and he's looking forward to his first performance at the Cadence Bank Arena, and although he told the Daily Journal that he could go into detail about his stage setup or setlist, he'd rather talk about what he's trying to accomplish every time he performs:
"Our one and main mission is to bring joy to people and allow people to let their work week or maybe a good or a bad year kind of leave the building for a minute and just allow you to be totally consumed with joy and put a smile on your face," Rhett said. "That has been our mission for the last five years and will be our mission until the day that I don't do this anymore."
The Home Team Tour 23 shares the same name as his first headlining tour in 2017. It's also the name of his fan club, or as he likes to call it, his "friend club," which began around 10 years ago.
"A lot has happened in my life since 2017," Rhett said. "I've had 20 No. 1s; I've had four kids; I've made a bunch of records since then. It just felt like if there was ever a time to do the Home Team Tour again, it felt like this year."
In a video announcing the tour, which kicked off on May 4, Rhett donned a Tupelo shirt alongside other jerseys or shirts representing the cities in which he'll perform.
"What the Home Team really represents is whenever we're in your city, we're doing exactly what you do," Rhett said. "We're pulling for your teams, we're eating your local food, we're drinking your local beer. We're pulling for anything and everything Tupelo."
Rhett's most recent album, "Where We Started," released April 1, 2022, and while there are no new release dates set, he said there's a lot of music in the works.
"This is the first time in my life that I have not tried to rush music out there," Rhett said. "I'm really, for the first time in my career, taking my time with what happens next. But when it does, I think it's going to be the best stuff that we've come out with in our whole career."
Rhett assures fans that every stop on the tour will be a blast.
"Between me and Cole Swindell and Nate Smith, it's just three-and-a-half hours of nothing but songs that you know, good vibes, and it's just going to be a super fun night," Rhett said.
It'll be a family-friendly show, he said, so parents won't have to find a babysitter for the evening.
"Come and bring your whole family," he added. "What I've noticed at my shows over the last five years is that I'll see a 3-year-old in the crowd, and I'll see a 95-year-old in the crowd and everything in-between. So, I would just encourage you to bring your family and make a night of it."
