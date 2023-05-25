Country Bay Music Festival

Thomas Rhett performs during CMA Fest in Nashville, Tenn., on June 10, 2022.

 Amy Harris I AP

TUPELO — Thomas Rhett said fans can expect a lot of what made him a country music star when he stops in Tupelo as part of his nationwide tour next month: energy and joy.

Thomas Rhett Home Team Tour 23 announcement

Thomas Rhett wears a Tupelo T-shirt in this screenshot from his Home Team Tour 23 announcement video.

Newsletters

blake.alsup@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you