TUPELO - As a kid, Zack Hammond wanted to be just like Jason Aldean.
Growing up in Corinth and just getting into music, Hammond looked up to guys like Aldean, the platinum-selling country singer of hits like “She’s Country” and “Big Green Tractor.”
“I had a cowboy hat, and I’d dress up and sing right there in the living room, like I was having a concert,” said Hammond, now 22 and living in Tiplersville.
It wasn’t just the look Hammond wanted to replicate. He wanted to be a star. He’d perform in the choir at his childhood church or put on shows for family and friends. Anything to gain an audience.
In 2018, he almost turned that childhood dream into reality. He auditioned for “American Idol” and did well, making it to the third round before having to leave suddenly because of a family-related emergency.
It was an abrupt and disappointing end to what could have been the start to Hammond’s dream of turning his love of country music into his livelihood.
Or was it? Five years after his could-have-been brush with stardom via television’s most popular singing competition, Hammond is still pounding his fists against the door separating him from his dreams. And maybe … just maybe … it’s starting to give.
A true independent artist
By his own account, Hammond’s childhood and adolescence were kind of rough. He said his parents weren’t really in his life and that he was “raised by his babysitters.” And although a difficult time for many, high school was particularly challenging.
“Nothing’s ever come easily,” Hammond said. “I was the lowest man on the totem pole at school. I didn’t have the designer clothes or the nice shoes. I had hand-me-downs.”
Hammond would scrape up enough cash to go to the local skating rink or grab a bite to eat by mowing lawns. If there was something he wanted, he earned it on his own. By the time he was 15, he was a dad and working to support a family while continuing to attend school. He graduated in 2018.
That independence fueled Hammond into adulthood. It’s remained intact as he’s pursued a career in music, mostly on his own.
Musically, Hammond’s style falls neatly into pop-country — slickly produced, groove-and-beat-driven country songs about love, life, family and hardships. His musical influences include well-known artists like Kane Brown and Chase Matthews. And Jason Aldean, of course.
Although Hammond works with other songwriters, he pens a lot of his music on his own.
“I take everything that I feel … everything that people said I wouldn’t be and couldn’t be, and just put it on paper,” he said. “I’m just kind of doing my own thing, and I hope someone believes in me.”
His own inspiration
There are plenty of people who believe in Hammond — family and friends who are continually helping him push against that door.
But Hammond intentionally keeps that circle of loved ones small, he said, to avoid any distractions or poor advice. Forced to be self-reliant since childhood, Hammond has learned to trust his instinct and remain true to his vision.
“I don’t want any help; I want to make it on my own,” he said. “That way, when I do make it, I can say, ‘These are the people that got me here.’”
Now married and a father of four kids, ranging from 6 months to 6 years, Hammond's found that balancing the pursuit of his dreams with family life can be difficult. Hammond spends a lot of time traveling between Tippah County and Nashville, where he’s been recording music and working with songwriters.
That effort seems to be paying off. His most recent single, “A Good Rain,” earned a Mississippi Music Foundation nomination for Original Song of the Year. The awards ceremony is set for April 22 in Southaven.
The song, like most Hammond pens himself, is personal. It’s about his dad’s death.
“Every time we get a good rain, it’s a good thing,” the mid-tempo chorus goes. “Cause memories flood over him/And he’s on the river rock, with every drop./I love it when it comes down like this/Because I watch that water wash away his pain/Every time we get a good rain.”
As it always has, music still helps Hammond endure difficult times. It’s been a constant in his life.
“I’ve been through so much that I related through music,” he said. “It just pushed me. It got me over that hump.”
As he continues to pursue a career in country music, Hammond makes money how he can. He’s got a decent social media following, and he uses the funds that generates to feed his family and pay to record his songs. He plans to release an EPK (electronic press kit) soon to help bolster his name recognition, and he continues to write, record and release new tracks.
When he loses confidence or feels like the hard work isn’t worth it, he reminds himself of why he’s doing any of it. As it always has been, since childhood, Hammond looks to his own life for inspiration.
“If I can make a career out of this and feed my family — be there for them in ways people weren’t for me — then I want to do it,” he said.
There is no Plan B, Hammond said. Nothing to fall back on. No trade he’s worked toward on the side. Only music.
It’s both terrifying and motivating. But splinter by splinter, Hammond can feel that door keeping him from being the next Jason Aldean starting to give.
“This has to work; I have to make it,” Hammond said. “Regardless of what anybody says, I’m going to make it.”
