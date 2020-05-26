TUPELO - Christian music artists TobyMac and Newsboys United will bring live music back to northeast Mississippi and northwest Alabama this summer with drive-in theater concerts.
Each act has booked a series of outdoor performances at 12 drive-ins throughout the Southeast, including the Iuka Drive-In and the Blue Moon Drive-In in Guin, Alabama.
TobyMac and his band, DiverseCity, will peform June 27 in Iuka. Guin's drive-in will host Newsboys June 24 and TobyMac July 6.
The Iuka and Guin drive-ins announced the shows Friday on their respective Facebook pages.
Christian tour company Awakening Events is producing the shows, which will start at dusk at each venue. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.
All tickets are sold on a per car basis with a limit of six people per car and will be parked in order of arrival in the section purchased. Tickets are $100 per car or $175 a preferred spot close to the stage and screen.
The Guin shows also offer a $75 car ticket for parking at screen 2 and does not provide a view of the live stage.
Tickets are now available through Eventbrite.com, which also encourages fans to observe local social distancing guidelines and lists others restrictions.
TobyMac and Newsboys United lead singer Michael Tait are two-thirds of dc Talk, the popular Christian group that blended hip hop and rock between the late 1980s and early 2000s. dc Talk then went on hiatus as its members pursued solo projects.
TobyMac has charted 20 solo singles on Billboard's Christian Songs list. Between dc Talk and his own solo recordings, TobyMac has sold more than 10 million albums and won seven Grammy Awards.
Founded in 1985 as Newsboys, the four-time Dove Award-winning band added United to its name in 2018 when former lead singer Peter Furler and bassist Phil Joel rejoined. The band also provided music and acted in the three "God's Not Dead" movies.