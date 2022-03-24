TUPELO • Ballerinas from Tupelo Ballet and Civic Ballet will chasse their way to center stage in the coming days with forthcoming performances of "Giselle" and "Sleeping Beauty,” respectively.
Both ballet companies have a decades-long tradition in the Tupelo area, solidifying dance as a fixture for the arts in Northeast Mississippi. Fans of the art form will no doubt want to make room on their calendars for both productions.
Civic Ballet's "Sleeping Beauty"
Civic Ballet will present "Sleeping Beauty" on Saturday, March 26 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Tupelo High School Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $20 pre-sale and $25 at the door.
Thom Yzaguirre is the Artistic Director for Civic Ballet. To him, "Sleeping Beauty" is one of the most classically challenging ballets to perform.
"We actually started Sleeping Beauty this past summer," Yzaguirre said. "Sleeping Beauty is, I think, the most classical work that Civic Ballet has done since I've been here.”
The ballet instructor said the choreography is a big challenge, but the dancers have been intensely practicing since January.
Two dancers will play the role of Aurora, a.k.a. Sleeping Beauty.
Faith Williams will perform as the lead character for the 7 p.m. performance. She will portray Bluebird during the 2 p.m. performance.
"She starts out as a young, royal child and is seen as a princess," Williams said. "Then, she is devastatingly found dead, but she ends up marrying her prince in the end.”
Mary-Evelyn Maynard will portray Sleeping Beauty during the 2 p.m. show and switch to the role of Bluebird during the 7 p.m. performance.
Maynard said the ballet begins with Sleeping Beauty as a baby, but grows into a young woman as the story unfolds.
"She's the princess, and in the story, she starts out as a baby," Maynard said. "She grows up to be 16, but an evil woman comes to her birthday party and pricks her finger, resulting in her death."
As most people know, after a century of sleeping, Sleeping Beauty is rescued with a kiss from her prince. The ballet will conclude with the wedding of the two royals.
Tupelo Ballet's "Giselle"
Tupelo Ballet will debut their spring performance of "Giselle" on Saturday, April 2, at 2 p.m. at the Tupelo Performing Arts Center.
Sharon Long, longtime Artistic Director of Tupelo Ballet, said "Giselle" is one of her favorite productions to direct.
"We've been rehearsing since January," Long said. "We do specific rehearsals for this ballet twice a week in addition to regular dance classes."
Long said the ballet's story is a romantic tragedy. With the support of the community, Long said the nonprofit company is able to continue offering dance arts to the Tupelo community.
The cast of "Giselle" includes company dancers from Tupelo Ballet.
Camille Bautista will play Myrtha, Queen of the Wilis.
"I've been working on this part since January," she said.
As for the role, Bautista said it's been challenging, but her love for performing trumps the difficulties the role presents.
Lily Roper and Addy Eckard will portray the roles of Wili Demi-soloists.
Roper said her favorite part of this production is dancing alongside her best friends.
"It's been a lot of fun, because all of my best friends are playing this part with me," said Roper. "My favorite part about this ballet is that it's dark, and it's fun to play such a different role."
Eckard said the role has been challenging, but rewarding.
"It's been fun performing this role but also tough learning the choreography," she said.
The North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra will provide the live score for Tupelo Ballet's "Giselle." Tickets are $30 for adults and can be purchased online or at the event.