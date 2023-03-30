djr-2023-03-30-scene-sleeping-beauty-twp1

Dancers with the Tupelo Ballet are set to tell the classic story of "Sleeping Beauty" on April 15 at the Tupelo Middle School Civic Auditorium. The production, adapted from a ballet that's been performed for more than 130 years, was originally scheduled to open in 2020, but was delayed by the pandemic. 

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

TUPELO - It may have taken Princess Aurora a century to resume her life, but it’s only been three years since the Tupelo Ballet was forced to put its production of “Sleeping Beauty” to bed.

