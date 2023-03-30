TUPELO - It may have taken Princess Aurora a century to resume her life, but it’s only been three years since the Tupelo Ballet was forced to put its production of “Sleeping Beauty” to bed.
Originally planned to be the long-running dance company’s spring production in 2020, the pandemic delayed the show — like so many other events. Now, three years later, the show will finally open to the public on Saturday, April 15, for a single performance at 2 p.m. inside Tupelo Middle School’s Civic Auditorium.
Tickets are available now at https://www.tupeloballet.com/sleeping-beauty and range from $20 to $30.
The 85-member cast includes a mix of local dancers and actors, as well as five guests artists, including Mickayla Carr and Mayim Stiller, both of the Oklahoma City Ballet, as Princess Aurora and Prince Desire, respectively.
Adapted from a ballet first performed in St. Petersburg, Russia, over 130 years ago, “Sleeping Beauty” tells the story of Princess Aurora, who is caught in an ongoing battle between the benevolent Lilac Fairy and the wicked fairy Carabosse and cursed to sleep for a century. It’s a story filled with magic and wonder, with music by one of history’s most renowned composers, Tchaikovsky.
The North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra will perform the show’s score.
This telling of the beloved tale by the Brothers Grimm also includes well-known characters from other stories, including Puss in Boots, Little Red Riding Hood and the White Cat.
Although this won’t be the Tupelo Ballet’s first production since the start of the pandemic, it will mark the long-delayed return of this classic show to the stage at the Civic Auditorium.
It’s a good feeling, said Artistic Director Sharon Long, to finally perform this classic fairy tale for local ballet fans.
“We’re really excited that we’re going to bring it to life this year,” Long said. Although the same story as the one the ballet company planned to tell three years ago, Long said the delay allowed her — working alongside associate directors Megan and Paul Tillman — to perfect the choreography and other elements of the show.
“We modified it, as far as choreography is concerned, but it’s basically the same plot,” Long said, adding that the show has been tweaked to suit the strengths of this group of dancers.
Which, to be fair, includes many of the performers slated to star in the 2020 production, albeit in younger roles.
That includes Abby Eckard, who’s playing the Lilac Fairy in the current production. She said it feels good to return to a show the group spent so much time creating, but never got to perform for an audience.
“It’s been really exciting, putting everything together,” Eckard said.
But just because the show is familiar doesn’t mean it’s been easy. According to Charlotte Wise, who stars as the Fairy of Tenderness, telling a somewhat complicated story — one with a wealth of characters — entirely through dance can be tricky.
“There’s a lot of choreography that we have to remember,” Wise said.
But Long, who’s worked with this group of dancers since they first donned tights, said they’ve proved up to the challenge.
“They’ve learned a lot of mime, and they’re used to it,” Long said.
One of those longtime dancers, Lily Roper, agreed. Like any ballet, it’s up to the actor to convey her character’s emotional beats through a combination of dance and nonverbal performance.
It’s a skill which she and her fellow dancers have had years to hone.
“You have to tell the story through your emotions, through your eyes,” she said. “And we’ve done this for so long, it kind of comes naturally when you’re on stage.”
