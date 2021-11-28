TUPELO • Sugar plum fairies, toy soldiers, and an army of mice will waltz their way into Tupelo this coming weekend for the 39th annual production of "The Nutcracker."
Tupelo Ballet will host its largest cast Christmas-time performance ever at the Tupelo Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Dec. 4.
This year's featured soloists include Hannah Hoang as Russian Soloist, Lucy Johnston as Marzipan Soloist, Meri Alan Wolfe as Dew Drop Fairy, Meg Tucker as Snow Queen, Clara Burcham as Marie Antionette Doll, Mariana Ungo as Spanish Soloist, and Emily Upchurch as Chinese Soloist.
Sharon Long has been directing Tupelo Ballet for 39 years and says this year will be bigger than before.
"This is my 39th year as director of Tupelo Ballet and the 39th year of the Nutcracker," she said. "The community has been so supportive of the arts, and everywhere I go around the state, people know that what we do is revered in Tupelo."
Even after nearly 40 years, Long said they still change things up for each performance, including choreography and costumes. That way, the audience has a different experience each time they attend.
According to Long, this is the largest production of "The Nutcracker" to date. Many roles have been double cast to accommodate the larger volume of dancers participating in this year's show.
Hannah Hoang, a senior at Amory High School, will perform as the Russian Soloist and Mouse King for her final year in the ballet production.
"I've been dancing with Tupelo Ballet since I was in third grade," she said. "It's bittersweet because I've been dancing with these girls for so long, and we've made really great friendships."
Tupelo High School senior Meri Alan Wolfe said this performance is her 12th and final installment of "The Nutcracker." Wolfe has been a part of "The Nutcracker" since she was 6.
"It's my favorite time of the year, and this role is something I've always dreamed of doing," Wolfe said. "We've been working on it since September."
Alice Fagan and Meg Wise will both portray Clara. Both girls have been dancing since they were 4 years old. Since there are two performances, each dancer will have the opportunity to shine.
This year's two feature dancers performing the Sugar Plum pas de deux are Mickayla Carr and her partner, Alejandro Gonzalez. Both are coming from Oklahoma City Ballet.
"The Nutcracker" will debut on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Tupelo Performing Arts Center. Tickets can be pre-purchased at this link.