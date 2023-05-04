TUPELO - One of Northeast Mississippi’s largest celebrations of classic car culture rolls back into Tupelo this weekend.
The annual Tupelo Blue Suede Cruise will return to downtown Tupelo starting Friday, May 5. Engines will idle through Sunday, May 7, giving fans of classic cars, trucks and motorcycles a chance to fawn over this year’s entries.
Always a highlight of the weekend, the annual Parade of Classics will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Malco Theater near Barnes Crossing Mall (lineup starts at 9 a.m.). Antique cars will promenade down North Gloster Street as they make their way to Main Street and finally put it in park at the BancorpSouth Arena.
Most participating cars must be 1998 model year or older. There are some exceptions, however; for instance, the event is open to Corvettes, Firebirds, Mustangs, Cobras, Challengers, Chargers, and Ford Lightnings of all years, just to name a few.
And there will be plenty of reasons for classic car owners to enter, too — 12,500 of them, in fact. As part of the show, entrants will have a chance to win one or more of 25 cash prizes, each totalling $500.
For classic car lovers without a classic car in tow, Blue Suede Cruise always offers plenty to see and do. Now officially entering its third decade, the car show has been a staple in the community since 2003 and brings people of all ages from nearly 20 different states and Canada to the King of Rock ‘n Roll’s birthplace.
Last year’s event attracted over 1,100 participants.
What pairs best with classic cars? Classic rock, of course. Friday and Saturday nights will each feature a different band playing well-worn riffs — Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band The Breeze on Friday night beginning at 7:15; and Clear Moon Rising, a Creedence Clearwater Revival cover band, at that same time the following night.
KOTO (that’d be “King of the Oldies” for those who aren’t into the whole brevity thing) the DJ will provide music throughout Friday and Saturday's daytime events.