TUPELO • Like all the great artists, Ryan Perry isn’t afraid to rip it up and start again.
Since 2007, Perry has blazed a reputation in the award-winning Homemade Jamz Blues Band. The sibling trio from Tupelo showed a ferocious musicality and emotional maturity beyond their years as they began recording and performing the blues at events ranging from local gigs to international concerts and festivals.
More than a decade later, Perry is making his mark as a solo artist. The guitarist/singer will release his first solo LP on Ruf Records, “High Risk, Low Reward,” on March 13.
Perry will perform during an album release party Friday, March 6 at The Blue Canoe in Tupelo. Start time is 9:30 p.m.
Perry is currently on board the 2020 Ruf’s Blues Caravan Tour in Europe.
Although still in his 20s, Perry has the soul, scars and war stories to rival the most hard-bitten road dog. Life’s triumphs and blows have made Perry an even more eloquent songwriter, able to capture human truths with his soulful guitar work and that fathoms-deep vocal.
Perry’s grateful for the education he gained in Homemade Jamz.
“I learned more about life and the world while playing blues all over than I ever could in school,” he said. “And that knowledge has made me grow up faster, something I’m thankful for.”
“High Risk, Low Reward” will thrill long-standing followers of Homemade Jamz. But the 11 songs that Perry tracked at Berlin’s Studio Erde with producer Roger Inniss will sweep up a whole new fanbase, too. From the classic porch-blues vibe of his home state on the title track, to “Hard Times” torn-and-frayed ode to struggle in modern America, this is an album that touches every generation that hears it.
“Originally, I wanted to keep the Jamz vibes going into this album,” says Perry, “but while writing, I discovered my music taste has changed. This album branches out in some areas, holds on a bit tighter in others. What I can say is that I always play how I feel at that exact moment.”
When it came to the sessions, Perry and his studio band attacked these songs in Berlin. “Ain’t Afraid to Eat Alone” is funky and heartfelt, opening with a stinging lead-guitar intro that sets the standard. “Homesick” has a mid-tempo funk-blues lick and a heavy heart.
“That song is about me wanting to leave home (the state, or the woman, you decide) so bad,” Perry said. “But then realizing I had everything I wanted back home, and wanting to come back.”
Wherever the blues scene goes, Perry wants to be at the head of the pack.
“The new generation of the blues is here now,” he said, “and it’s here to stay.”