Tupelo Community Theatre will hold auditions for the musical "Something Rotten" on 2 p.m. Sunday, March 21 and 6 p.m. Monday, March 22 at the St. James Catholic Church Family Life Center on North Gloster in Tupelo.
Created by Grammy Award-winning songwriter Wayne Kirkpatrick, and successful screenwriters Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, this outrageous, crowd-pleasing farce was nominated for 10 Tony awards and was lauded by audience members and critics alike.
Set in 1595, the story follows the Bottom brothers, Nick and Nigel, who struggle to find success in the theatrical world as they compete with the wild popularity of their contemporary William Shakespeare. No advance preparation is needed and music and a short dance number will be taught at auditions. Those auditioning for ensemble/ dancers should be at least 16 years old with principle and supporting roles adult roles 20 years or older. Christi Houin will direct.
For additional information email christih_3@comcast.net or call the TCT office at (662) 844-1935.
TCT seeks college interns for summer
Tupelo Community Theatre is seeking college interns for summer. Student’s working hours are flexible and they are exposed to all areas of theatre operations. Scholarships are provided at the end of each semester’s volunteer work. Application forms are available by contacting 1tct@bellsouth.net or calling (662) 844-1935. Also check the education tab on the website.