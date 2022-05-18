TUPELO • Tupelo Community Theatre hopes to split the sides of audience members with the debut of "Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike" at TCT Off Broadway starting Thursday, May 19, and concluding Saturday, May 21.
Each showing of the play will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the door.
Lynn Nelson serves as the director of the Christopher Durang comedy. Upon seeing the show in Los Angeles years ago, she began casting the play in her mind with TCT actors and actresses.
"It's about three siblings, a brother and two sisters, and they are dysfunctional," Nelson said. "The oldest sibling, Masha, is a movie star. Sonia and Vanya took care of their parents who have since died, and they're living in the old family home owned by Masha."
The play follows Masha and her siblings as the former arrives at their home with her new boyfriend, Spike, with the intentions to sell the house.
Nelson said that the production is not only funny but also thoughtful. Additionally, the 37-year TCT veteran did warn that there is some rough language throughout the play.
Abigail Baker is a Tupelo Community Theatre newcomer but said she has been welcomed with open arms.
"I play Nina, and she is the young, spunky girl next door who proposes a challenge to our leading lady," said Baker.
Baker once majored in theatre at Northeast Mississippi Community College but hasn't delved back into the world of theatre until now.
"This is definitely typecasting. I generally see the glass half full, and this is a super fun role because it's a reflection of how I view life," she said.
A seasoned TCT veteran, John Carroll is excited to once again return to the stage as Vanya.
"Vanya is the rock of the family. He is the one that has stayed constant," Carroll said.
Vanya is comfortable with things staying the same, but that all changes throughout the course of the play.
"He's comfortable staying in the house with no changes, but during the play, we find out there are some changes that may affect him," he said.
Carroll has been actively involved with TCT since 2000, performing in over 20 shows during his tenure with the local theatre company.
Other cast members for the TCT Off Broadway production include Kris Wells as Sonia, Duncan Stanley as Spike, Jennifer Cummings as Masha and Kate Teasler as Cassandra.
The cast of "Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike" has been rehearsing for two months to bring the play to the TCT Off-Broadway stage.
For more information about Tupelo Community Theatre's upcoming play, visit tctwebstage.com.