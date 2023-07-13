In this file photo from July 2009, Tupelo Community Theater Executive Director Tom Booth sits inside the Lyric in downtown Tupelo. Members of TCT will honor Booth's memory with a birthday bar crawl on Aug. 4. Proceeds from the event will benefit the nonprofit community theater.
Thomas Wells | DAILY JOURNAL
TUPELO - Members of the Tupelo Community Theatre (TCT) will honor the memory (and birthday) of their longtime leader and fervent supporter with a fun, boozy event next month.
TCT will host a will host a bar crawl in honor of Tom Booth — the former executive director of the nonprofit community theater company — on Friday, Aug. 4. Booth died suddenly earlier this year.
The crawl, which will take participants to watering holes throughout downtown Tupelo, will kick off at 6 p.m. at the Lyric Theatre and continue until 10 p.m.
While the organizers are working to finalize the event's itinerary, there are a handful of confirmed stops along what organizers have dubbed the Tom Booth Birthday Bar Crawl, including Downunder, Amsterdam Deli, and The Stables. Additionally, the event will end at the rooftop of Park Heights.
Participants can buy tickets the night of the event, but purchasing ahead of time is encouraged. The event is first come, first serve.
Proceeds from ticket sales and sponsorships will support TCT … just like Booth did for decades.
Suzanne Oakley, one of the inaugural event’s organizers, said both the date of the crawl — and the nature of the event itself — were intentional. The event is a tip-of-the-hat to both Booth’s birthday and his love for the Red Dress Race, a New Orleans-based festival held around the same time.
Oakley called Booth a spirited and lovable person who knew how to squeeze every ounce of joy out of life.
“Tom really lived his life to the fullest,” she said. “More so than most anybody I’ve known in my entire life.”
Booth was hired as TCT’s first executive director in 1992 and continued to lead the organization for more than 30 years. Outside of the theater, he was an active member of his community, serving as a past president of the Rotary Club in Tupelo and a teacher at his church’s youth group. He was also a teacher for Meridian City Schools.
Booth died in January from a sudden medical episode inside his home in Wren. He was 68 years old.
In June, the American Association of Community Theatre posthumously presented booth with its prestigious Special Recognition Award for his longtime support of the arts.
