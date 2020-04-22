TUPELO • The Tupelo Elvis Festival is going online.
This year's celebration honoring the Tupelo-born King of Rock 'n' Roll will become a virtual event, the festival announced Wednesday morning on its website and Facebook page.
"Although we may not be able to share the Tupelo Hospitality with our loyal Tupelo Elvis Fans in person, just as Elvis did, we are overcoming the impossible! This year's 2020 Tupelo Elvis Festival will be going virtual," the festival website said.
Concerns over COVID-19 have forced events to be either postponed, canceled or, like the Elvis Festival, revamped to take place over the internet.
"Tupelo Virtual Elvis Festival is coming to you live, directly to your living room, June 3-7," the festival website said. "We want all of our patrons to stay safe during this time, and we can’t wait to see y’all in Tupelo in 2021! In the meantime, we’re excited to share with everybody soon, what we’re cooking up! We’ll be sharing the most up to date info here, and on our Facebook!"
The Tupelo Elvis Festival features regional, national and local artists along with a Sunday gospel concert and a tribute artist contest that serves as a preliminary round of the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest in Memphis. The 2019 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest was won by Tupelo winner Taylor Rodriguez.
Refund information will be sent to current package ticket holders. If you purchased individual tickets and need to request a refund, contact the BancorpSouth Arena and Conference Center Box Office (662) 841-6528.