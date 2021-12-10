TUPELO • The Tupelo High School Madrigals will bring holiday magic to the community on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and Wednesday, Dec. 14 via their annual SingeFeaste concert.
Each show will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Kingfisher Lodge in Tupelo and feature Christmas carols including "Coventry Carol," "Deck the Halls," "O Come O Come Emmanuel," and "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen."
With a Renaissance-era theme, the Madrigals will entertain guests as they enjoy a meal of wassail, boar's head, and flaming pudding.
Tupelo High School Choral Director, Suzy Williams, said the tradition of SingeFeaste has been a staple in the Tupelo community since 1974.
"I've often heard, 'It isn’t Christmas until the Madrigals sing,'" she said. "SingeFeaste has been around for such a long time, and there are many community members who have been a part of it and have a place in their heart for it."
The event will also include speaking and dancing elements. The period setting will resemble a medieval castle to transport attendees to Renaissance Europe at Christmastime.
The Madrigals consist of Tupelo High School students that audition yearly for a part in the ensemble. The choral group will travel to Anaheim, CA to compete in a national competition this spring. The Madrigals also perform at civic clubs, fellowship lunches, nursing homes, and corporate Christmas parties.