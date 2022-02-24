Tupelo native Bentley Burns will appear on the CW show, "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" this Friday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m. Burns has been performing magic since age 12 and decided to submit an audition just to see if he would make it. He flew to Las Vegas last June to film the show.
TUPELO • Since he was a kid, Tupelo native Bentley Burns has taken every opportunity presented to him to showcase his sleight of hand. Colleges, libraries, theaters ... Burns has never turned down a changes to demonstrate his sly skills.
This Friday, he can add television to that list. Burns will live out his childhood dream when he debuts his magical skills for the largest audience possible — and a couple of old pros — when he appears on an episode of "Pen & Teller: Fool Us."
The premise of the magic-themed TV show is to stump the famous magicians as they try to discern how amateur magicians pull off their tricks.
Burns will display his talent for magic tricks all while trying to fool Penn and Teller as they guess the methods of his ruse.
"I emailed the producers last March and sent in a few magic tricks," Burns said. "They picked 64 of us from around the world."
Burns had to practice via Zoom prior to his appearance on the show. He arrived in Las Vegas last June for filming.
The Tupelo magician said that while in Las Vegas, everything remained very covert.
"We had to keep everything on the down-low, even when you're there," said Burns. "You get to rehearse for 30 minutes on the stage before Penn and Teller arrive."
Burns said his passion for magic started when he was only 12. Since then, his momentum for performing hasn't slowed. Despite the hard work required to perfect the art, Burns said the creative aspects of performing help him wind down.
"I love seeing the reactions of people who attend my shows," he said. "Their responses range from laughter to shock, and in the meantime, they forget about the rest of the world for a while."
Burns said that he has loved watching the TV show for years and decided that if he auditioned and didn't make it, at least he could say he tried.
Burns' debut on 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' will air on Friday, Feb. 25, on the CW network at 7 p.m.