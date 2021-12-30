TUPELO • Tupelo's New Year's Eve Party will return to downtown Tupelo tomorrow night ... albeit at a different time than originally planned.
The city's New Year's Eve celebration will kick off tomorrow night at 8 p.m. in downtown Fulton. The New Year's Eve festivities originally included KidsFest from 6 to 8 p.m. However, projected inclement weather prompted event organizers to cancel that portion of the evening.
The Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau announced Wednesday that all other events are still scheduled to take place.
Live music will now begin at 8 p.m. with DJ Keith de Soul Explosion at the Renasant Stage on Broadway Street.
Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau and Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association have been working tirelessly since 2019's New Year's Eve party to deliver a bigger and better event for the arrival of 2022.
"This is our second event, since we took a break last year due to COVID-19," said Neal McCoy, Executive Director of the Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau. "It's an opportunity for us to all get together and celebrate this past year while looking forward to 2022."
McCoy emphasized how vital this celebration will be not only to Tupelo's economy but also to the morale of Tupelo's residents and surrounding communities.
One new addition making its debut is the "Connection Point," sponsored by T-Mobile. This section will include a Mitchell Distributing beer garden, food vendors and souvenirs to commemorate the entrance of 2022.
Restrooms, an emergency first aid tent, and ride share options will be set up near the Main Street and Front Street intersection.
All attendees are strongly encouraged to plan their night in advance.
"2019's numbers were unexpected, and we anticipate this year to be just as big or bigger," McCoy said. "Please plan your night ahead of time by booking reservations for restaurants and hotels in Tupelo to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience."
McCoy also expressed the need for partygoers to practice patience and kindness as many restaurants and businesses will be understaffed and overwhelmed by the volume of customers.
Main Street from Crosstown to the Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau will close on Thursday, Dec. 30.
For more information on the 2022 Tupelo New Year's Eve Celebration, follow My Tupelo on social media or visit tupelo.net/newyear.