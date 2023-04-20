TUPELO - Think you had trouble fitting in in high school? Imagine if your mom was a wicked queen or a cruel sorceress or a fashionista who once kidnapped and attempted to skin a bunch of puppies just to create a fancy coat.
That’s the situation in which the characters in the Pied Piper Players’ upcoming production of Disney’s “Descendants” find themselves. The show opens Friday, April 21, at 6 p.m. at the Tupelo Civic Auditorium, with additional shows Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Tickets will be available at the door for $10 for adults and $5 for kids.
Based on the popular Disney Channel film series, “Descendants” tells the tale of Mal, Evie, Carlos and Jay — the misfit teenage children of beloved (or despised) Disney villains Maleficent (“Sleeping Beauty”), Queen Grimhilde (“Snow White”), Cruella de Vil (“101 Dalmatians”) and Jafar (“Aladdin”) — as they attend Auradon Preparatory, a school populated by the kids of Disney’s more goody-two-shoes characters. Think of it a bit like “High School Musical” blended with a bunch of the Disney classics you grew up watching.
Although the film series, which quickly became one of Disney’s most popular modern franchises, is now in its third film, the stage show takes its story cues and musical numbers from the first and second movies.
It’s a terrific show, said Pied Piper student directors Bel Cox and Dylan Garrett, who star as Mal and Evie respectively. It's the nonprofit children’s theater company’s largest production in terms of both cast size and show length, both of which add to its complications.
It’s also song-heavy, which has been a challenge for the two longtime actors, but not necessarily longtime singers.
“I’ve never sung like this on stage before,” Cox said. “It’s nerve-racking, but I’m having a lot of fun with it. It’s good to push your voice like this and find out what you can really do.”
“It’s a lot different than just getting up there and saying stuff,” Garrett said. “You’re putting yourself in a very vulnerable position.”
Forcing actors to step out of their comfort zones is à propos for a show involving a group of outcasts who suddenly find themselves among peers who are less than welcoming. The two cast-mates and friends said they believe the characters in “Descendants” have struck a chord with kids who sometimes find themselves just slightly off center from “normal” and struggling to fit in.
“If you didn’t connect to a Disney princess as a kid … if you connected to a villain … it’s a way to see that side of the story at a younger age,” Cox said.
At the heart of the story is a group of teens trying to step away from the long, cold shadows of their wicked parents in order to carve their own paths through a world of fairies and princesses. They’re off-kilter, for sure, but that’s OK.
“It’s not bad to be considered a villain,” Cox said. “Under everything, there is a person. It’s a sheep in wolf’s clothing rather than a wolf in sheep’s clothing.”
“It’s really just about finding your way and getting accepted,” Garrett added. It’s a theme she believes resonates with many of the kids who take part in Pied Piper’s productions.
That would include Garrett and Cox themselves, both members of Pied Piper for years. To them, the theater company represents a sort of extended family for those who regularly take part in its many productions.
“I consider this my home,” Cox said. “There’s a lot of kids who I’ve found who are younger than me who … I’ve taken them under my wing. I call them ‘my kids.’ I would do anything for them. For them to have a safe spot here is very important, and I’m glad we can do that.”
For Garrett, who’s been homeschooled her entire life, Pied Piper has been an outlet for creative and social expression. It’s a group in which she feels she truly belongs, and she’s not sure what she’d do without it.
“It’s good to get out and meet people, and this is the first thing I’ve ever had like that,” she said. “I feel really connected to it. I always have … It’s good to feel accepted.”
