TUPELO – The city of Tupelo is gearing up for its annual New Year’s Eve Party.
The sound music and merriment will once again fill Downtown Tupelo on Saturday, Dec. 31, as revelers celebrate both days passed and days ahead. Before the event, city officials are warning drivers that multiple streets throughout the downtown area will be shuttered on Friday and Saturday to accommodate set up for the event, as well as the celebration itself.
On Friday, Main Street will be closed between Broadway and Spring streets beginning at 6 a.m., as will Fairpark Drive from Main Street to Troy Street. According to a release from the city, east- and westbound traffic will be rerouted around Main Street during the closures.
On Saturday at 4 p.m., Main Street will close from Green Street to Elizabeth and Franklin streets. Main Street will reopen at 6 a.m. on Sunday. Troy Street will reopen at 6 p.m. that same day.
Tupelo’s annual New Year’s Eve Party will feature two stages with live entertainment. Performers include Blind Eye DJ, Party Planet, Al Kapone, Almost Famous and more. The night will end with a fireworks display.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.