TUPELO • Before he became a beloved singer/songwriter, Tupelo native Paul Thorn lived a sheltered life.
As the child of a preacher in a charismatic, ultra-conservative denomination, he was forbidden to go to concerts. In fact, at his very first concert, Thorn wasn’t in the audience. He was on stage, standing in front of 13,000 people. He was 32 years old, and he was the opening act for Sting.
“That was my first concert,” 58-year-old Thorn said with a chuckle. “The funny thing is, I wasn’t nervous. I’d been singing in front of people in church all my life. I just thought of it as the biggest congregation I’d ever sung for.”
After that big break, Thorn “leveled up” as a professional musician.
“After Sting, word got out,” Thorn said. “Bonnie Raitt, Mark Knopfler, Toby Keith — I opened for a bunch of big acts. That’s how I built my audience.”
Soon, Thorn moved from opener to headliner. For 25 years, growing audiences all over the country and beyond have been coming to hear the Tupelo troubadour’s witty, insightful, down-home take on life.
Just home from a weekend in Wisconsin, Thorn is resting for a few days before a string of shows in California. For years, Thorn said he coped with the pressures of life on the road through alcohol.
“It started out because I’d feel a little nervous before a show,” he said. “I’d take a couple of shots to take the edge off. Next thing you know I was taking four. Eventually I was taking it back to my hotel room after the shows. It got ugly.”
While alcohol kept anxiety temporarily at bay on stage, Thorn said the cost of his crutch off-stage kept getting higher.
“Alcohol kept me in a fog — getting drunk at night and recovering the next day,” he said. “That went on for a long time. I’d wake up hungover, and because of the way I felt, I couldn’t write. It affected my singing voice, too.”
Thorn finally found a path to sobriety after realizing the high costs of his choices.
“I had a couple of false starts,” he said. “But I finally came to a point where I saw that I was destroying my body, my relationships, and my career, and I said, ‘Nope, I’m not doing it anymore.’”
Now a year-and-a-half sober, Thorn said he’s back at the top of his game.
“Everything I do, I do it better now,” he said. “People who read this might say, ‘It can’t be true.’ But it is. I thought I’d miss getting that buzz every day, but now it's more like, man, I wasted years on that stuff!”
Thorn, who opened up to his audience on social media about his struggles and his newfound sobriety, said the atmosphere at his shows is changing.
These days, he’s frequently approached after shows by fans who just want to congratulate him on his newfound sobriety.
“They’ll say, ‘I’m 30 years sober; you can do it!,’” he said. “One woman gave me her 10-year chip from AA. She said, ‘I just want you to see that you can do it too.’”
While he wants to use his platform to help others, Thorn said he’s in no position to tell his audience what they should or shouldn’t do.
“Of all the things I’ve done in my life, quitting drinking is the most meaningful,” he said. “But I don’t preach it, and I don’t scream it; it’s just my personal journey. Everybody walking around has bad stuff they’re struggling with.”
Thorn said his latest project, “Never Too Late To Call,” is peppered with references to his changing relationship with alcohol.
“There are references to alcohol all through that project,” he said. “There’s one song called ‘Apple Pie Moonshine’ that talks about that ugly cycle of getting drunk and recovering.”
Though he’s not above chugging the occasional energy drink before a show, Thorn said he’s trying to live a sober life by the dictates of a song from long ago.
“‘One Day At a Time,’” Thorn said. “They wore it out, like ‘Freebird’, but it’s so good! ‘One day at a time, sweet Jesus. That’s all I’m asking from you. Give me the strength to do every day what I have to do.’ That’s all anybody can do: quit drinking today. Those are words to live by, and that’s where I am and what I believe.”
