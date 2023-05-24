Red Bull Terminal Takeover Screengrab

A Tupelo skater grinds a desk at the MSY Airport Terminal in New Orleans in this screengrab from a video submitted as part of the Red Bull Terminal Takeover competition. 

 COURTESY

TUPELO - A group of Tupelo skateboarders is currently competing against skaters from across the country as part of Red Bull's ongoing Terminal Takeover event.

Abrielle is a news intern for the Daily Journal.

News Intern

Abrielle Carnathan is a native of Tupelo. She currently attends Reed College in Portland, Oregon.

