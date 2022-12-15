Tupelo Young Professionals will host their first-ever philanthropic social event, Forty Below, on Friday, Jan. 13 at the Tupelo Cotton Mill. Proceeds from the event will benefit Church After School Association (CASA).
TUPELO — Tupelo Young Professionals (TYP) got its start in 2021 with the goal of uniting local young professionals in their 20s and 30s; two years later, they will host an inaugural event to help a future generation of young professionals.
Forty Below, a fundraiser to benefit the Church After School Association (CASA), will kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, at the Tupelo Cotton Mill. Tickets are available to purchase online for $50 per individual or $75 per couple.
The event will feature live music from Starkville-based band Take 12, an open bar and hors d'oeuvres. Festivities are expected to wrap up around 11 p.m.
The goal of the social and philanthropic event is to offer young professionals under the age of 40 the chance to mingle and network all while contributing to a worthy Tupelo-area nonprofit organization.
Forty Below started as an idea this past summer and quickly came to fruition with the help of Tupelo Young Professional's dedicated steering committee.
"We're proud of the steering committee for taking the initiative to establish this event," said Maddin Hutto, Community Development Foundation's director of public relations.
The TYP steering committee comprises 16 members of Tupelo Young Professionals who plan a variety of networking and social events throughout the year.
"The steering committee wanted to do something to benefit a local nonprofit they were passionate about," Hutto said. "They selected CASA to benefit from the proceeds of this event.”
CASA provides affordable after-school child care for students in the Tupelo and Lee County school districts.
According to Hutto, the committee sought an organization in Tupelo that doesn't receive as much attention as other child-based nonprofits.
"A big thank you to Bobby Brock Insurance for being this event's platinum sponsor,” Hutto said. “The event is still accepting for sponsors for any companies or businesses that are interested.”
Rob Hairston, CDF director of projects, said he’s proud of how far TYP has come over its short lifespan.
"The steering committee has led TYP in creating some really great social events, and we're excited to see them create an event that will benefit the Tupelo community in a positive way," he said. "It will be the cherry on top of an incredible year for Tupelo Young Professionals."