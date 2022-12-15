Tupelo Young Professionals host first Forty Below event

Tupelo Young Professionals will host their first-ever philanthropic social event, Forty Below, on Friday, Jan. 13 at the Tupelo Cotton Mill. Proceeds from the event will benefit Church After School Association (CASA).

 Courtesy of Tupelo Young Professionals

TUPELO — Tupelo Young Professionals (TYP) got its start in 2021 with the goal of uniting local young professionals in their 20s and 30s; two years later, they will host an inaugural event to help a future generation of young professionals.

