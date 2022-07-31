TUPELO • Nearly 45 years after his death, Elvis Presley’s career continues to inspire people across the globe.
Madeline Wilson, an author based in Bridlington, East Yorkshire, England, is a longtime fan of the King of Rock and Roll as well as president of the UK Elvis Gospel Fan Club.
After 25 years of research, she recently published a book on his career, focusing on his gospel songs, titled “Elvis Presley Gospel Singer - An Inspirational Life.”
When asked why she chose to focus on such a specific element of Elvis’ career, Wilson said the subject matter just captured her interest.
"I didn’t have a word from God or anything like that. I just felt to do it,” Wilson said.
Wilson said the book takes readers through Elvis’ entire life, from his birth in Tupelo, to his death and beyond. It focuses on his spiritual life and practices, and how they intertwined with his incredible fame.
In the epilogue to her book, Wilson poses a question of “why?” Why was Elvis so famous?
The longtime fan said she believes that success was a direct result of the Tupelo native’s faith.
“I think it’s because he was full of the Holy Spirit,” Wilson said.
Compared to many of the musician’s fans, Wilsons fascination with Elvis is relatively recent. It began in 1995, when she saw some of his 60th anniversary programs, specifically the recording of when Elvis visited President Richard Nixon in the White House.
“He had such a childlike sort of curiosity,” Wilson said.
Coincidentally, the very same year she became a fan of Elvis, Wilson’s husband received a large book detailing the history of Elvis’ home in Memphis, Graceland. She began her years of research from there, and has yet to stop.
Although a distinctly American Icon, the King of Rock and Roll’s popularity is still prolific in the UK. His films are still shown on TV, and programs about him air regularly. Many famous people in the UK, including some of the Royal Family, are big fans.
Wilson said there are lots of Elvis events hosted in the UK, as well, many of which feature his gospel aspects and gospel services to go along with them.
Wilson herself has visited Tupelo, Graceland, and Memphis many times.
“We love the South,” she said. “You’re all so friendly.”
She remarked about the kindness she experienced from people in Elvis’ hometown, mentioning that she had been invited to many homes and been served many meals.
