NEW ALBANY — A unique exhibit combining the works of artists and photographers from across Mississippi will open at the Union County Heritage Museum in New Albany on Friday night.
The exhibit consists of more than 50 entries from 13 exhibitors that pairs photographers from the Southern Light Photography Club in the "Art of Photography" exhibit with artists that interpret their photos.
"This makes for a deeper and more vital exhibit and lets one look from not just one perspective but two," museum director Jill Smith said.
A photograph of a man in New Delhi, India, captured by a Mississippi photographer named Joy Dey, has been interpreted multiple ways — by an oil painting, a watercolor painting, a poem, a traditional painting from India and a modern piece of artwork.
Scenes from the Florida Panhandle and North Carolina, eagles nesting on the Tennessee Tombigbee Waterway and much more are included in the exhibit.
Works accompanying the photographs are both two- and three-dimensional, and artists worked in mediums including pastels, charcoal, oils, acrylic and wood.
The same exhibit recently occupied the Gumtree Museum of Art in downtown Tupelo.
This is the first time the Union County Heritage Museum is featuring an exhibit with photographs interpreted by paints, Smith said.
One of the many highlights of the exhibit is an up-close look at a thistle flower by two Union County artists. Photographer Heather Tisdale asked artist Rebecca Browning to interpret her photo of a thistle.
"When you have the collaboration between a photographer and an artist, it creates this other dimension of a way to look at something that is unique and special," Smith said. "You don't know what you're going to see or how that person thinks."
The exhibit opening will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, at the Union County Heritage Museum.
The museum is located at 114 Cleveland Street in New Albany. For more information, call (662) 538-0014.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.