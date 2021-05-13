TUPELO - We The Kingdom, the family music group that was supposed to hit the touring road last year, is finally getting the opportunity this year.
The contemporary Christian/worship band had planned to open for Zach Williams on his tour last spring, but it was called off shortly after it started because of the pandemic.
Now that live music has returned, so has We The Kingdom. The group will perform before a sellout crowd Saturday night at The Orchard.
The Tupelo church appearance is the third date on We The Kingdom's tour promoting its "Holy Water" album (Capitol Christian Music Group). The album is named after the band's 2019 breakthrough single.
We The Kingdom recently performed on a WinterJam 2021 tour that was limited to eight dates. The band's set was well received by the audience during its April 24 performance in Southaven.
Formed in 2018, We The Kingdom is a family band featuring Ed Cash and his children, Franni Rae and Martin Cash; Ed's brother, Scott Cash; and family friend Andrew Berghold.
Ed Cash is a noted songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist. He was honored by the Gospel Music Awards with five Dove awards for co-writing and producing the Chris Tomlin worship song, "How Great Is Our God," and was a four-time Producer of the Year (2004-07).
In the three years since its forming, We The King has been receiving praise. The "Holy Water" single went to No. 1 on Billboard's U.S. Christian charts, earning the group a 2020 Dove for New Artist of the Year and five other Dove and Grammy nominations.
The band earlier this year released the deluxe version of its "Holy Water" album. In an interview with American Songwriter magazine, Ed Cash said the band has been blessed by its early success.
"It’s been such a tremendous gift,” he said. "There have been some doors that have opened up for us this year, and we’re very humbled and thankful."
Cash, however, said the band's purpose is more than receiving recognition.
"What really moves my heart, more than any sort of success parameters, is just seeing changed hearts and changed lives, including our own," he told American Songwriter. "A goal for me with this deluxe record and as we go out Lord willing and tour this thing, is that we'd be able to love each other well in the process and that we would not make this all about achievements, but more about how can we build the community and take this beautiful thing that God's doing and go share it with as many people as will listen."
Franni Rae Cash also told American Songwriter how the album is helping the band fulfill its mission.
"Two of our goals are to create songs that give people the freedom and the space to be and have a voice for whatever season of life that they're in, whether that's a place of grieving or sadness or a place of incredible joy," she said. "We want to offer songs that remind people that God loves them and God is with them in whatever season they are in and to extend hope to them. In the deluxe album we have several friends that we were able to collaborate with and write and sing songs with and so we're really excited to get to do that - that's kind of the thing behind our name, We The Kingdom."
We The Kingdom will continue its own tour and play at selected state fairs until mid September. The band will rejoin Williams as an opening act on his fall tour, which includes stops in Meridian, Madison, Birmingham and Memphis that were rescheduled from last year.