Since 1949, countless people from around the world have been tasked with solving the mystery of who killed Mr. Boddy. Next weekend, members of Tupelo Community Theatre will ask audiences to do the same thing when they bring the comedic stage adaptation of the original board game whodunit, “Clue,” to the Lyric in downtown Tupelo.
“Clue” tells the story of six guests — the pompous Colonel Mustard, the sardonic Miss Scarlet, the academic Professor Plum, the somewhat hysterical Mrs. Peacock, the timid Mr. Green and the five-times-widowed Mrs. White — who gather at a secluded mansion for a dinner party. But what social event would be complete without a bit of blackmail, paranoia and a body count?
There’s a killer among the guests. But who could it be? What weapon did they use? And where did the murder take place?
The show is based on the 1985 dark comedy film, adapted for the stage by the movie’s writer and director, Jonathan Lynn. Although initially a box office bust upon release, the movie — starring an ensemble cast of well-known comedic character actors — has grown into a cult classic.
Josh Sullivan, who has been involved with TCT for years as an actor but is making his directorial debut with “Clue,” said the production has been a challenge, albeit one he believes audiences will thoroughly enjoy.
Despite being out of the spotlight, he feels more pressure to nail his performance.
“It’s a lot more nerve-racking,” he said. “You worry about and try to connect with your characters (when you’re) on stage, absolutely. But when you’re directing, you worry about the set, you worry about blocking, you worry about sight lines, you worry about whether people can see.”
He feels he’s picked a fun production to try his hand at directing. The stage production maintains much of what has made the movie a lesser-known classic, including its wry sense of humor and amusing murder mystery at its center.
“People who are fans of the movie will recognize a lot of the lines, although there are some changes,” Sullivan said. “People who are fans of the movie will like the show.”
Not that the stage show is a replica of the movie.
Lowell Barton stars as Professor Plum, an intellectual Lothario who … like his fellow guests … may or may not be a killer. Barton, a transplant from the Oxford theater scene, is making his TCT debut with “Clue.” He believes taking a story that originated in film and adapting it to the stage can reveal additional details about the story and its characters.
“What I think goes well in the transfer onto the stage is that, with the movie, the energy is always kind of the same,” he said. “With the play, not only is the energy different every night, but the audience themselves are even more a part of that energy. They’re in the room; they’re viewing it through a little telescope. They can notice little things that people are doing that they can’t necessarily see in the movie because it cuts away.”
The same goes for reinterpreting performances that may not be familiar to broader audiences, but that are beloved by those who have seen the source material dozens of times. Take, for example, his role of Professor Plum, played by Christopher Lloyd in the movie.
“I feel like my Plum and his Plum are very different,” Barton said. “With acting, you have to look at a character from different angles, and every person’s going to have a different point of view on what those angles are.”
A glance from one actor as a character can mean something entirely different from another actor interpreting that same character, Barton said.
Longtime TCT player John Carroll said his performance as Wadsworth the Butler doesn’t stray far from the actor who made it famous: the incomparable Tim Curry.
“Tim Curry has really inspired me as far as his acting styling in ‘Clue,’” Carroll said. “I do like to pay homage to him in a lot of ways.”
As for the identity of the killer — that’s a mystery even fans of the movie might not guess. The movie famously had multiple endings. During its original theatrical run, these would change depending on the theater showing the movie, so that killer’s identity would differ depending on the audience. The home video release stitched the three endings together into a sequence of possible solutions to the mystery.
Although naturally unwilling to share all the stage production’s secrets, Carroll said the play pays homage to the film’s different endings while keeping things interesting.
“We might be touching on that,” he said, a suspicious note in his tone. “It addresses potential endings in a quirky, fun way. And it almost breaks the fourth wall when it does that.”
Barton agreed, adding that, again, longtime fans of the movie won’t necessarily know how this off-beat whodunit is going to end.
“It’s adapted in a way that I feel like people will be surprised by, but it makes sense for the stage itself,” he said.
As he spoke, Barton was holding a prop gun. Does that make him the killer? And he was standing in the parlor. Is that where the deed went down?
“It seems that simple,” he said, twisting the curl of his handlebar mustache with a knowing grin. “But it’s not as simple as you’d like it to be.”
No game of “Clue” ever is.
