TUPELO • WinterJam, the long-running Christian music tour, will return to Tupelo on Sunday, Feb. 20, at the BancorpSouth Arena. Admission is $10 at the door.
This year's event is themed "All Together Now," in light of the separation the world has experienced throughout the last two years.
1990s rock band, Skillet, will be headlining the event. Other performers include Tauren Wells, KB, Colton Dixon, I Am They and more.
Some of Skillet's most iconic hits include "Monster," "Feel Invincible" and "Hero."
The band's lead singer, John Cooper, said this year's tour is important, especially following the last two years stricken by the pandemic.
"A lot of people come to WinterJam that aren’t religious," Cooper said. "It’s a family atmosphere."
Although WinterJam is a Christian concert, Cooper said the tour aims to provide a broader message of hope and positivity in a time that has been bleak for many.
"The deeper message and more important message is that God loves us," Cooper said. "God is listening and He offers hope in a time when people are really looking for hope."
That message, he said, is especially important in light of the pandemic.
During the tour, the band will debut music from their new album, Dominion.
Skillet got its start in Memphis in 1996, and Cooper said he considers Tupelo to be one of the band's stomping grounds because of the early shows they performed there and the support they received from the community.
"It feels like a second home for Skillet," Cooper said of the All-America City.
Cooper went on to say that WinterJam is a time for people with all musical genre preferences to come together and experience different styles and performers.
"It’s very eclectic," said Cooper. "You’re going to hear hard rock, rap, gospel, pop and folk."
Other WinterJam performers include Christian music artist Tauren Wells who has released Christian chart-toppers including "Hills and Valleys" and "Known."
American Idol contestant Colton Dixon will also be a part of the tour. He rose to fame in 2012 with his breakout Christian hit, "You Are."
WinterJam is touring in other nearby cities including Birmingham, Southaven and Nashville.
Known as the largest annual Christian music tour, WinterJam began in 1995 with the goal of bringing Christian music to cities around the United States.
For ticket information, call the BancorpSouth Arena box office at 662-841-6528.