TUPELO • An annual exhibition of artwork by women throughout the state is on display this month at the GumTree Museum of Art.
Tupelo is one of the rotating hosts of a yearly showcase featuring members of the Mississippi State Committee of the National Museum of Women in the Arts.
“It goes to different places in the state year to year,” said Sally Kepple, GumTree Museum of Art director. “It comes here every few years. We’ve had it before and we’ll have it again.”
The Mississippi Committee is one of the state satellite groups supporting the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C. Female artists are selected for the nonprofit state committees.
The artwork forms displayed in Tupelo highlight the diversity between its members and their works. Art forms on display include paintings, prints, tiles, photos and pottery.
“I wish I could get up there to see it. I’m pretty far south,” said Claudia Cartee, a committee member from Seminary about 230 miles from Tupelo. “It’s a fabulous opportunity for women to showcase their art in venues throughout the state once a year.”
A professional studio clay artist, Cartee contributed three vases she made to the showcase. Artists are invited to be a member of the state committee.
“Over the years, they have attracted more and more artists like myself,” she said. “The talent in Mississippi from Tupelo south to the coast is just astounding. You’ll see a wonderful array of their best work done by these people.”
Kepple said she has invited showcase artists like Cartee to have an individual exhibition at the GTMA. Cartee’s work will be featured in an exhibit in May-June 2022.
The showcase exhibition is free to the public. The GumTree Museum of Art is open Tuesday-Friday,10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. All other times by appointment.