djr-2019-05-26-news-oxford-piano-festp2

In this file photo from May 2019, Adam Swanson, multi-time world champion old-time Piano player, treats attendees of the Old-Time Piano Playing Contest in Oxford to a performance. 

 LIBBY EZELL | DAILY JOURNAL

OXFORD – Anyone who enjoys ragtime, jazz, blues, honky-tonk, boogie or novelty songs is in for a good time as the 48th annual World Championship Old-Time Piano Playing Contest and Festival returns Memorial Day weekend in Oxford and at the University of Mississippi.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you