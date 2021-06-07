TUPELO • ZZ Top and Newsboys, two enduring bands that have entertained BancorpSouth Arena audiences in the past, are returning in October for concerts.
ZZ Top will be in Tupelo on Oct. 1 for another round of rock, blues and boogie music that has been the signature sound of "That Little Ol' Band from Texas" for more than 50 years. Show time is 7:30 p.m.
Newsboys, one of Christian rock's veteran groups since the 1980s, will headline the Step Into The Light tour that begins Oct. 21 in Tupelo. Joining Newsboys will be Madisa, We Are Messengers, Cade Thompson and Adam Agee. Show time is 7 p.m.
Tickets for both performances go on sale Friday, starting at 10 a.m. for ZZ Top and 11 a.m. for Newsboys. They can be purchased at the arena box office or online at Ticketmaster.com.