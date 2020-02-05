BALDWYN • Art is what’s on hand as downtown Baldwyn celebrates its first ever First Friday Art Walk this Friday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Guests at The Alley Cat Gallery can meet outstanding artist Rebecca Browning while also enjoying live music from talented local musicians.
Next door, Paper Moon Clothing will host artist Rhonda Grammar, while Underground Comics will introduce their visitors to graphic artist Jonathan McDaniel. Fill My Cup, The New Stitch and other participating merchants will offer refreshments, music, extended hours, discounts, and door prizes – all while celebrating fine art.
This monthly event kicks off in February and will return every first Friday with artists, musicians, authors, singers, entertainers and much more in celebration of Art in Baldwyn.
For more details call (662) 214-3036.