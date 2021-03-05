TUPELO • “The whole world changed in seven days.”
That’s how worship leader Brently Rawson summed up the abrupt shift from in-person to virtual worship in most churches just over a year ago.
Rawson is the worship leader at Cornerstone Church on Briar Ridge Road in Tupelo. The 39-year-old father of two said even before the change, leading the growing congregation in weekly worship was a challenge.
“I live on prayer and lots of caffeine,” he said. “A lot of Sundays, I get here at five in the morning and leave at 10 that night, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. It’s a full-time job just doing the prep work and putting in the practice. Executing it is a whole other thing; that’s the fun part. The challenge is the process that it takes to get there.”
Rawson said his role in that process is as much pastoral as it is practical.
“On Sunday morning, we come in early and get our minds focused up,” he said. “We pray, ‘Lord, give us clean hands and clean hearts, get everything out of the way so we can do what we’re here for.’”
Rawson said whether it’s in front of a roomful of congregants or in front of a camera, his worship team has the same objective.
“We tell our team they should go up on that platform completely full and come down completely empty. I want us to be absolutely exhausted, so no one has to wonder if we’re really ‘in it’ and giving it our best.”
After creating weekly worship videos for nearly a year, Rawson said he made some surprising discoveries.
“We went from being in front of 600 people to an empty room and a camera almost overnight,” he said. “You’d think it would change the dynamic, and it did visually, but not in terms of the energy level. Our role is to entertain the presence of one, not the presence of the many, and that translated online.”
While he is happy to return to in-person worship, Rawson said COVID-19 provided a much-needed hiatus to reflect and recalibrate.
“God put David in isolation, with nothing around him but sheep, so he could teach him,” he said. “We had gotten complacent, and we thought we had our thumb on the pulse of how things work. I think this may have been God’s way of pulling us back from the herd and saying, ‘Let me change your thought process.’”
Rather than seeing the long absence from in-person worship as an obstacle to be overcome, Rawson said he sees it as a time of discovery and awakening.
“It’s changed our concept of what the church is,” he said. “Let’s face it: This is the greatest time ever to present the gospel. This is one of the greatest things that’s ever happened to the church, because we’ve taken down the walls that we had built.”
Rawson said technology had allowed Cornerstone to ‘widen the net’ of its outreach.
“Like us, most churches were forced to adapt,” he said. “We’d gotten comfy ministering to the ones sitting in front of us and we weren’t as worried about the ones who were out of our sight. Now we have about 1,000-1,200 devices tuned in every week. It’s incredible.”
Michael Stamps is the music director at Cornerstone, as well as Rawson’s across-the-street neighbor and close friend. Since COVID-19 first hit, he has been responsible for filming, editing, and posting the church’s weekly multi-camera worship videos.
“There were some late nights,” he said with a laugh. “I’d go to bed at 12 or 1, and then I’d lay there and run it all over in my head. Sometimes I’d feel like a zombie on Sunday morning.”
Stamps said his role at the church is both on-stage and behind-the-scenes.
“I keep the band intact,” he said. “Or at least I try my best. I try to figure out the bugs through the week and mix the sound. I play on stage, but I have a lot of prep to do beforehand. Those gremlins tend to get in the soundboard on Sunday mornings.”
Stamps said the pandemic had taught him valuable lessons in church craft.
“It pushed us to be more effective,” he said. “And it taught us you don’t have to be a big church to have a big impact. God isn’t just in these four walls. Your church can be a studio and you can reach across the nation, but you have to put energy and resources into those areas.”
Stamps said a recent leadership podcast helped him put his shifting role as a music director in perspective.
“I was listening to John Maxwell talking about this,” he said. “He said churches that embraced the challenge of COVID would do well, but those that resisted and wanted to go back to the way things were might not even be here in five years.”
Stamps said whether producing online content, performing onstage, or ‘putting out fires’ behind the scenes, his motivation is always the same.
“I’m about the people, not the platform,” he said.