TUPELO - Live music returns April 16 to BancorpSouth Arena with Blackberry Smoke and the Grammy-nominated North Mississippi AllStars in concert, the arena announced this morning.
The concert will be the arena's first since March 7, 2020 when country star Jason Aldean played a sold-out show days before the pandemic forced tours to shut down.
Show time is 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and Ticketmaster.com. Prices range from $28 to $58, and they will be sold in pods to ensure social distancing.
Atlanta-based Blackberry Smoke has used southern rock, blues, country and folk to climb the music charts in the United States and United Kingdom. "Hold All The Roses" (2015) and "Like an Arrow" (2016) reached No. 1 on the U.S. country album charts while the 2018 LP "Find a Light" peaked at No. 3. The same three LPs hit No. 1 in the UK rock chart and were top-10 records in the U.S. rock list.
Blackberry Smoke's seventh album, "You Hear Georgia," will be released May 28.
Formed in Hernando by brothers Luther and Cody Dickinson, the North Mississippi AllStars have been blues/southern rock fixtures since their 2000 album debut. Their 19th album, "Up and Rolling," this year earned the band its fourth Grammy Award nomination for Best Contemporary Blues Album. The Grammy ceremony will be March 13.
The concert is the second live music event BancorpSouth Arena has scheduled for April. Christian hip-hop artist TobyMac will headline a drive-in performance April 24 in the arena parking lot.