djr-2023-07-08-liv-column-felder-p1

The rabbiteye blueberry is our most important native species and the one whose improved hybrid cultivars are the most widely planted.

 Felder Rushing

It’s official! As of this month, the blueberry is our official state fruit, taking its place beside the magnolia tree and flower, swallowtail butterfly, coreopsis wildflower, honeybee, and teddy bear as state symbols.

Newsletters

FELDER RUSHING is a Mississippi author, columnist, and host of the “Gestalt Gardener” on MPB Think Radio. Email gardening questions to rushingfelder@yahoo.com.

Tags

Recommended for you