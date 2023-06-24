One of the most effective ways to instantly increase the curb appeal of your home is to paint your front door a striking color. You’ll want to avoid selecting a door color that looks beautiful up close, such as from your porch steps, but appears awkward and unattractive when seen from the street. Stand where you can see your whole house, even your roof. Get a complete lay-of-the-land prospective before selecting your door’s new color.

STEPHEN THOMPSON has been creating tasteful interiors in north Mississippi since 1975. Find him on Facebook through Designer Connection or email stephen2816@mac.com.

