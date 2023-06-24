One of the most effective ways to instantly increase the curb appeal of your home is to paint your front door a striking color. You’ll want to avoid selecting a door color that looks beautiful up close, such as from your porch steps, but appears awkward and unattractive when seen from the street. Stand where you can see your whole house, even your roof. Get a complete lay-of-the-land prospective before selecting your door’s new color.
While not all color choices will impact your home’s value, price, or speedy sale in a positive way, there are colors that will make a better first impression.
According to a recent survey conducted by Zillow, an online real estate database, homebuyers will pay an average of almost $6,500 more for a home with appealing paint colors. Conversely, the same survey showed that if the front door color was viewed as undesirable, buyers would deduct around $6,500 from their offer.
Zillow says that a glossy black front door or one painted a dark charcoal gray adds the most value when selling a home. This comes as no surprise, as these high-contrast, attention-grabbing shades possess a timeless yet modern and sophisticated appeal. But it might surprise you to learn Zillow's survey respondents were willing to pay an extra jaw-dropping $6,449 for a home featuring a black front door.
Homes and Gardens however, suggests if black isn't to your liking, real estate agents often recommend a bright color that contrasts with a neutral exterior. This could range from buttery yellow to brick red, and will serve to enhance your home’s curb appeal.
The second most appealing color according to Zillow's survey participants is slate blue. Respondents were willing to pay approximately $1,537 more for a home with a slate blue front door. Slate blue, with its calming and chalky undertones, naturally exudes a contemporary and inviting vibe.
Ranking third among popular front door colors in the Zillow survey is the earthy and neutral hue of olive green. Surveyed homebuyers stated they would pay roughly $969 more for a home with a front door painted olive green. This green is frequently chosen for homes surrounded by natural environments. Various shades and gloss levels of this hue will produce different effects, ranging from earthy and traditional to vibrant and contemporary.
For an eye-catching first impression, a front door painted in a bold, vibrant primary color, like red (conveying confidence and quiet strength), blue (symbolizing friendliness and integrity), or yellow (exuding friendliness and warmth) respectfully creates a sense of excitement, positivity, and friendliness.
Conservatively, a neutral white is a very safe and versatile front door color. When freshly painted, your white door will impart a clean and crisp entrance, while at the same time complement virtually any architectural style.
Paint your front door an attention-getting color. You’ll maximize your home’s beauty and curb appeal.
Live well – live in beauty!
STEPHEN THOMPSON has been creating tasteful interiors in north Mississippi since 1975. Find him on Facebook through Designer Connection or email stephen2816@mac.com.