Y’all already know this, but Mississippi weather needs a heavy dose of psychotherapy.
To recap: We had a week’s worth of snow and ice thanks to back-to-back winter storms in mid-February. Two days after the snow melted, I was driving with my sunroof open.
We had a big tornado scare less than two weeks ago. Then it felt like early winter. Then spring showed back up.
My sinuses are begging for mercy. Thank God for steroid shots and prednisone.
At least pollen — or as I like to call it, “green snow” — doesn’t affect me. Condolences to those of you who are suffering.
Just make up your mind about who you want to be, Mississippi weather — which from here on out I’ll just refer to by its shorthand, MSWX.
At least we got an actual autumn in 2020, one of the few blessings in that cursed year. We didn’t get fall at all in 2019.
Summer will, as it always does, show up much earlier than it should and then overstay its welcome. In fact, I can already hear its footsteps.
I’ve lived in the South my whole life, and I am done with the summers here. My eyeballs sweat. Summer makes me hate the world more than I already do, and that’s saying something.
MSWX is like that cousin who keeps the entire family on their toes. They’re all smiles and laughter one day, and then the next they’re on a meth bender, texting all their exes while ignoring their mom’s calls. Someone should really talk to cousin MSWX, but what good would it do?
Listen, I’ve done my time in a psych ward — excuse me, mental health facility — and so I know crazy when I see it. Every time I see a blue sky suddenly filled with roiling thunderclouds, I feel a sense of recognition. I know that storm, because it lives inside me. I have emitted thunderous screams and cried a monsoon during my lowest times. Other times, my eyes have been as clear as a starry autumn night.
People can be as volatile, as mercurial, as unpredictable as the weather. There are countless elements circling the atmosphere inside our minds and hearts, it’s no wonder we aren’t all more off kilter.
I’ve heard tell of places where the weather is nearly always perfect. There is an island in the Indian Ocean called Diego Garcia, which houses a U.S. Navy base. It rains a lot, but the temperature is always in the 80s, and the ocean breeze keeps it a bit cooler than that.
A buddy of mine has been stationed there once or twice. He made it sound like paradise, and he called it “the most beautiful place on Earth.” And judging by his Facebook photos, it is.
Oh, to be so in such a serene place. Oh, to be in such a serene state of mind.
Which reminds me, I’ve got therapy again in a few days. Maybe I can convince MSWX to tag along.