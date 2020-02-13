TUPELO • The 2019 tour schedule for Breaking Grass stretched the band from England to Yukon.
Yet for the Northeast Mississippi-based bluegrass group, there’s nothing like playing in front of the home folks.
Breaking Grass will play a concert Saturday night in one of its favorite venues, the Link Centre concert hall in Tupelo. The 7:30 p.m. show is part of the Link Centre’s Monthly Music Mix series.
“We’ve played there maybe a half-dozen times,” said guitarist/vocalist Cody Farrar. “It’s probably one of the most beautiful venues we play in.”
Breaking Grass has received critical praise for its fresh, progressive sound. The band’s latest single, “Whiskey or Me,” received enough airplay in January to make its debut at No. 10 on the Bluegrass Today Monthly Airplay Chart for February. “Whiskey or Me” comes from the band’s fifth album, “Cold,” which was released last year on Mountain Fever Records.
The band has been a Link Centre concert regular for several years, said Shawn Brevard, who chairs the center’s performing arts committee.
“We have developed a very special relationship with a handful of artists like Breaking Grass,” she said. “They’re wonderful people and talented musicians. They’re very dear to us. They put on a great show.”
Tupelo serves as a central location for the band to practice. Joining Farrar, a Booneville resident, are Britt Sheffield (bass/vocals) of Oxford, Tyler White (fiddle) of Jumpertown, Zach Wooten (mandolin) of Dennis, and Jody Elmore (banjo/vocals) of Gordo, Alabama.
The group even recorded one of its albums, “Warning Signs,” at the Link Centre.
“We turned one of their second-story offices into a makeshift recording studio for a weekend,” Farrar said. “It turned out pretty good. We’re proud of it.
“We’ve made good friends with all the folks there,” he added. “They’ve been so kind to us. It seems like we’ve got a good following in the area, too. That helps get people in the Link. We enjoy playing there.”
The Breaking Grass 2020 tour schedule is filled with concert and festival dates stretching from Virginia and the Carolinas to Texas and Kansas. But before the band makes any long trips, it wants to play in its home region.
“We don’t get the opportunity to play close to home,” Farrar said. “It’s really special for us to get to do something like this.”
Advance tickets are $12 adults and $8 for students. They can be purchased online at Eventbrite.com. Admission at the door is $15.