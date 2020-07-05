PLANTERSVILLE • James Rogers is proud to be from this Lee County town. He was born and raised here, and he came back to it after serving in the Marines.
Rogers, who turned 65 Friday, not only likes his hometown but also his work as a bricklayer. He’s built homes, businesses and other projects ever since he entered the field in 1976.
When you enter Plantersville on Highway 6 or County Road 814, you’ll see perhaps his proudest work. Rogers used his skills to construct the town’s four new brick welcome signs.
“I’m proud of them,” he said standing in front of the entry sign on the north end of town. “I’m proud to be from Plantersville. It’s home. I take pride in where I’m from and in my work.”
Rogers was the low bidder to construct the signs this past spring. Mayor Shelton Shannon said the town received a grant from the Three Rivers Planning and Development District and also put up 10 percent of the cost for the brick and other supplies. Using blueprints from the Community Development Foundation, Rogers went to work building the four identical signs.
“His work speaks for him,” Shannon said of Rogers. “He takes a lot of pride in his work. We worked together to make sure he followed the specifications that were given.”
Each sign has about 1,500 bricks, plus additional blocks and concrete on the base for foundation.
“I got a week’s work in for each one,” he said. “It took me three months to do it because it kept raining and stuff, and we couldn’t get the concrete poured. I had to wait.”
Rogers said his cousin, Sammy Huddleston, assisted him with the concrete work. “He’s a great concrete finisher,” Rogers said. “I have to have someone who knows what they’re doing, knows how to mix my mortar just right and all that.”
Knowing the right steps to construct a brick structure has been a constant learning process for Rogers. When he returned home from military service, he returned to the classroom to earn his GED and then enrolled in Itawamba Junior (now Community) College’s Tupelo campus to learn a trade.
“I wanted to do carpentry,” he said. “They said they didn’t have an openings in carpentry, but they had one in masonry.”
After completing his school work, he joined the workforce as a bricklayer apprentice. Rogers said the years spent learning from veteran bricklayers have benefited him during his career. Men like Howard Gamble, Jim Young, Jimmy Young, John Allen Scales, J.D. Randolph and Charles Wise poured their knowledge into the young Rogers.
“They were old bricklayers when I was young. I worked under them,” Rogers said. “I want to honor them because I’ve got their skills in me. It takes three, four years before you get the hang of it. You’ve got to want to learn it. I was so motivated I wanted to be good, so I picked up everything I could.”
Rogers has passed on his knowledge to those who’ve worked for him, including his brother-in-law, Timothy Springer, and Huddleston. Bricklaying has allowed him to find work locally and out of state.
“I helped build Wal-marts. The one at Barnes Crossing, I helped build that,” he said. “I’ve been out of town in Texas, Biloxi and Birmingham. I traveled quite a bit.”
Even though bricklaying is hard work, Rogers sees it like exercise. At 5-foot-7 and 165 pounds, Rogers said he feels fit and believes he has more years of work ahead of him.
“I want to do this,” he said. “Bricklaying is like exercise. It’ll put you in good shape. You’re doing a lot of physical activity. I’m picking up bricks one at a time and then I’m bending over and going all day.
“Some of those old bricklayers, they were in their 80s still laying brick,” Rogers said. “I’m in good health. I’m going to work until I can’t.”
Rogers enjoyed the fruits of his labor June 14 when the town hosted a dedication ceremony at the north entrance sign. Town officials plus representatives from Lee County, CDF and Three Rivers came together to commemorate the event, and Rogers had an opportunity to address the gathering.
For Rogers, a Plantersville native son who was one of 12 children in his family, it was a proud moment in his life.
“I wish my dad was here to see it. He’s passed on,” Rogers said. “My mom, I wish she can see it, too. She’s in a nursing home.”