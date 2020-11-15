Call her Miss USA: Booneville's Asya Branch prepares for Miss USA reign

From the moment Asya Branch heard her name called as the new Miss USA, she realized she wasn’t in Booneville anymore.
Branch reached a peak of national pageantry Monday night by winning the Miss USA 2020 title in Memphis. The Booneville resident and University of Mississippi student became the first woman representing the state to be crowned Miss USA in its 69-year history.
One of Branch’s first acts, as captured on video and posted on social media, was simply adapting to a new identity.
“Who are you,” asked an unidentified woman while escorting Branch offstage at Elvis Presley’s Graceland.
“Miss Mississippi,” Branch innocently replied.
“No, you’re not,” the woman responded. Through her protective mask, the woman asked again, “Who are you?”
Branch flashed an enormous smile and screamed, “Miss USA!”
The Prentiss Countian, however, quickly discovered the spotlight that comes with the role can get hot.
“Oh, yes, it did,” Branch said in a telephone interview Wednesday with the Daily Journal.
While many celebrated Branch’s win, some took issue with it. Her appearances at a Donald Trump rally and a roundtable on prison reform hosted by the president, both in 2018, became a hot topic. Her response to a Miss USA on-stage question on gun control also raised concerns.
Within 36 hours of the crowning, both “Miss Mississippi” and “Asya Branch” spent time at No. 1 on Yahoo’s trending list.
Despite some scrutiny, Branch maintains the confidence that carried her from a local pageant contestant four years ago to become the state’s first African American Miss Mississippi USA and finally a national titleholder in line to compete for Miss Universe.
“All I can do is continue to be myself and continue fighting for what I believe in and be a voice of the unheard,” she said. “It’s an honor to have this platform to reach a broader audience and make a difference.”
Life changer
If Branch needs proof that she’s in a new world, all she has to do is look out the window of her Miss USA apartment in Manhattan.
“I see a lot of buildings,” Branch said, then laughed. “A lot of tall buildings.”
New York City is a long way from Booneville, but she already feels at home in the provided apartment where she’ll live for the next year while performing her Miss USA duties. The Miss USA Pageant is one of the national pageants operated by the Miss Universe Organization.
Branch, 22, has had little rest since arriving at the apartment. She said she has been giving interviews almost nonstop, starting with network TV morning show appearances Tuesday morning.
“It’s a little nerve-wracking just standing there. It seems it takes forever to call the name,” Branch recalled. “So, the nerves are worsening by the second, but it’s exciting, too. It was an honor to have made it that far, to the top five. In that very moment, you hope so badly that they call your name. At the same time, I would’ve been just as happy if they’d called Miss Idaho’s name (first runner-up Kim Layne). Hearing Miss Mississippi called, I was in disbelief.”
Branch’s Miss USA public appearance schedule has been affected by the pandemic. Even the 2020 Miss Universe Pageant is on hold until other countries are able to select their delegates for Miss Universe. She will continue preparing for Miss Universe and perform most of her USA duties from a distance for now.
Esther Swan, the woman who asked Branch “Who are you” in Memphis, is director of Talent Management for the Miss Universe Organization and will act as Branch’s surrogate mother and mentor during her title reign.
“With COVID, everything pretty much has been virtual. I think it will stay that way for a while,” Branch said. “But I’ll continue to be hopeful we can come out of this and I will be able to attend actual events and everything.”
Platform and controversy
Branch is passionate about the social platform topics she’s promoted during her time in pageantry. In 2018, she won the title of Miss Tupelo before becoming Miss Mississippi 2018. She competed that year in Miss America, but did not place.
She has been an advocate for at-risk children, especially those whose parents are incarcerated. She draws from her experiences of being a daughter of a former prison inmate to help others and to serve as a proponent for prison reform.
“I still plan to continue advocating for at-risk youths, inmates and prison reform,” she said. “Obviously, it’s difficult to get into prisons right now because of COVID. I plan to work with more organizations that help at-risk youths and to be able to make a difference virtually as best as I can.”
Branch’s platform and pageant service crossed paths two years ago with President Trump, who owned the Miss Universe Organization between 1995-2015 until he sold it to current owner WME/IMG. Branch performed the national anthem at a Trump rally in Southaven and also joined the president for a roundtable discussion on prison reform.
Branch faced immediate backlash from people and media outlets criticizing her participation in the rally and prison reform meeting. She responded to the comments, saying her rally appearance was part of her contractual duties with the Miss Mississippi Organization. She also felt her involvement with the roundtable was important to add her voice to the discussion.
“They’re entitled to their opinion,” Branch said, “but I think you should review the facts before you voice them. One of my obligations as Miss Mississippi in the Miss America system was to attend appearances. I was under contract and those were appearances.
“A lot of people just assumed that they knew my political beliefs that I’ve never voiced,” Branch continued. “So, no one actually knows where I stand. I think that’s the biggest issue: People making assumptions, which is fine. They’re entitled to their opinions, but I just want people to understand that they are contractual obligations and how I represent all people regardless of political affiliation.”
After placing in the top five during Monday’s pageant, Branch shared her views on gun laws Monday in her final statement. She expressed her support of the Second Amendment and belief that people should go through gun safety training before they can purchase a gun and receive a permit.
The example she shares with others to overcome tough times is helping Branch get past the controversy.
“My motto for years has been ‘I am more,’” she said. “I think everybody can relate to that on some level. I think we need to remind ourselves constantly that you are more than any hardship you face, any obstacle that comes your way. You’re so much more than any negativity in your life.”
Support and future
Reflecting on the whirlwind of activity this week, Branch said she’s appreciative of the encouragement from her backers –especially from her home state.
“I’m grateful for the immense amount of support I’ve received from the state of Mississippi,” she said “It’s truly been heartwarming. ... I hope that through all of this, I am able to continue to make the state proud.
“I always say wherever I end up, that’s where I’m supposed to be,” she added. “I have an open mind and an open heart. I allow God to keep guiding me on this journey.”
Branch has been on a historic pageant run. In addition to being the first African American woman to win Miss Mississippi USA, she’s the seventh woman from the state to compete in both Miss America and Miss USA.
Mississippi’s previous best at Miss USA was a first runner-up finish in 2008. The last time Mississippi placed someone in the first round of finalists was 2010.
“My goal was to break the curse, to make the top 16, and we would see from there,” Branch said. “Everything else would be an additional blessing.”
The blessing went one step further, and the young woman from Booneville is no longer a Miss Mississippi. She’s Asya Branch, Miss USA 2020.
“In that moment, when they called Mississippi as Miss USA, I realized I made history,” Branch said. “I get to live my dreams.”