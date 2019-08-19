Daily Journal
TUPELO - Comedian Rodney Carrington will perform live Oct. 11 at Tupelo's BancorpSouth Arena.
Carrington is a multi-talented comedian, actor and writer who has recorded eight comedy albums that have sold more than 3 million copies. He also starred in his own TV sitcom “Rodney,” which ran for two seasons on ABC. He also co-wrote and co-starred with Toby Keith in the feature film “Beer for My Horses.”
According to Pollstar, Carrington has been one of the top 10 highest grossing touring comedians for the pat 10 years and among the top five for the past several years.
Show time is 7:30 p.m.
All seats reserved for ticket holders age 18 and older. Tickets range from $42 to $62 and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and Ticketmaster.com.